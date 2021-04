by KARIM SCHEMBRI On this week’s edition of the Past and Present series we take a look at the multi sports complex of Victoria Stadium.

It has been on our Rock for nearly 100 years now and for the majority of its years has been the heart of Gibraltarian sport and athletics combined. In this article I shall be looking at the past, the present and the future of the Victoria Stadium.

30-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR