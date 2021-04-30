WHO’S WHO IN THE RGP

Yet already, Jay has learnt how policing a small community where everyone knows each other comes with unique challenges.‘The arrest of my friend started as something quite simple,’ says Jay.‘It was during the Covid lockdown restrictions and he was not wearing a facemask. I told him that if he stayed in Governor’s Street, he would be fined. I suggested that he moved on to Queensway where he didn’t need to wear a mask but, instead of taking my advice, he became obstructive and abusive.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

30-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR