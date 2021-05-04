Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

4th May 2021
Total tests done: 235,484
Test results pending: 32
Test results received: 235,452
Confirmed cases: 4286 (+3)
Active cases: 4 (0: residents, 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4188 (+2)
Self-isolation: 26
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 50,850 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 37,503
Vaccines done (second dose): 33,611
