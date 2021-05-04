Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

4th May 2021 Total tests done: 235,484 Test results pending: 32 Test results received: 235,452 Confirmed cases: 4286 (+3) Active cases: 4 (0: residents, 4: visitors) Recovered cases: 4188 (+2) Self-isolation: 26 Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0 Positive cases in CCU: 0 Positive Cases in ERS: 0 Deaths from COVID-19: 82 Deaths with COVID-19: 12 Total deaths: 94

A total of 50,850 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 37,503Vaccines done (second dose): 33,611

04-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR