Independent source of power leads to ending of contract

The Gibraltar Electricity Authority (GEA) has terminated its contract with Bolaños Mechanical Engineering Company (Bolaños) as the community now enjoys an independent source of power with the capacity and infrastructure at the new LNG Power Station to fully power Gibraltar, with the appropriate back up and resilience measures being developed.

The contract with Bolaños was entered into in February 2013 following the termination of the OESCO Contract. Bolaños was contracted by the GEA on an initial term of six months, to assist with the generation of power in order to meet Gibraltar’s power requirements.

This contract was then extended to ensure the GEA had the appropriate power to meet our community’s increasing demands.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

05-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR