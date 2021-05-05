Open Award Centre Participants Keep Going During Lockdown
There follow some examples of what these young people were able to achieve.
One of the Award sections is the ‘Voluntary Service’ which requires participants to volunteer, for at least one hour a week over a set period, to assist someone or a particular group within the community.
During the lockdown in Gibraltar, local children and their families prepared themselves to undertake schoolwork once again from home.
Recognising that some families did not have a laptop or computer for home online learning the Scorpions Collective Network was formed. Under the campaign slogan ‘MAKE A CHANGE’ the Sovereign Insurance Scorpions Rugby Club formed the Collective, an initiative asking people to donate their unwanted laptops.
The Scorpions Collective members included Newton Store, Rock Wallaby, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar Open Award Centre, Office of the Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations, One Media & Events, Gibraltar Digital Skills Foundation, and the Scorpions Rugby Club.
One of the Award sections is the ‘Voluntary Service’ which requires participants to volunteer, for at least one hour a week over a set period, to assist someone or a particular group within the community.
During the lockdown in Gibraltar, local children and their families prepared themselves to undertake schoolwork once again from home.
Recognising that some families did not have a laptop or computer for home online learning the Scorpions Collective Network was formed. Under the campaign slogan ‘MAKE A CHANGE’ the Sovereign Insurance Scorpions Rugby Club formed the Collective, an initiative asking people to donate their unwanted laptops.
The Scorpions Collective members included Newton Store, Rock Wallaby, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar Open Award Centre, Office of the Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations, One Media & Events, Gibraltar Digital Skills Foundation, and the Scorpions Rugby Club.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
05-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Germany is chasing 10 million euros in VAT from Malta-based Lottoland gaming company
- Open Award Centre Participants Keep Going During Lockdown
- Local rapper making the waves in Tel Aviv
- Independent source of power leads to ending of contract
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Normal vehicle entry lane into Spain closed for ‘essential works’ says Spain
- We will continue to invest in our people and our country, says Chief Minister