Germany is chasing 10 million euros in VAT from Malta-based Lottoland gaming company

The German tax authorities have roped in their Maltese counterparts to chase the euros 10 million in value added tax allegedly owed to them by Lottoland Limited, a gaming company based in Malta. But the company says it is appealing the judgement.

Lottoland was established in May 2013 in Gibraltar. It is privately owned and was registered in Malta in 2019 and headquartered at the St Julian’s Business Centre. Its online presence is operated by EU Lotto Ltd, a company registered in Gibraltar as well as Deutsche Lotto and Sportwetten Limited, both companies registered in Germany.

05-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR