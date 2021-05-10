Revival for the Rock’s events sector

by KARIM SCHEMBRI After more than a year of missing events and large gatherings, some sort of normality is returning on the Rock. It’s clear and apparent that gatherings are one of the many things people have missed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

With event organisers being cut dry of funds it’s about time that this industry is boosted with the help of people gathering in parties across the rock. In this article I shall discuss the benefits of coming out of the pandemic, what’s going to be happening this summer and how this summer in particular will be a revival for Gibraltar Event Organisers.Firstly I’m going to speak about the absence of gatherings and events over the past year and 2 months. Most musical enthusiasts would tell you that events in general are such a core to the music industry; in fact the majority of money made by artists and organisers is purely from event ticket and shows.

