Study of frontier queues drives you crazy

The worst frontier queues normally take place in late afternoon/early evening, but it can be an erratic experience, judging by official figures we have obtained for the last couple of weeks in April.

On Monday 12th, there were no queues, just 12 minutes at 4pm.On to Tuesday, the situation got worse. Between 4pm and 6pm, there were queues of 23 minutes, 44 minutes and 29 minutes.It should be clear that the queues are determined by average number of minutes.And the next day the queues got much worse. The situation at noon was a 16-minute queue, then it jumped to 25 minutes, and on to 43 minutes at 5pm. On that day the queues ended after 7pm.

