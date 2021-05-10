Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 10th May 2021
Total tests done: 239,597
Test results pending: 34
Test results received: 239,563
Confirmed cases: 4286 (+0)
Active cases: 3 (0: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4189 (+0)
Self-isolation: 5
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 52,138 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
10-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR