Musical composition ‘Our Heroes of Today’ inspired by Gibraltar’s frontline workers

The composition “Our Heroes Of Today”, originally written as a military march during the Covid lockdown of 2020, was inspired by and dedicated to frontline workers who continue to work tirelessly in keeping the people of Gibraltar safe during these uncertain times. The composition begins with a fanfare, almost Thunderbird-like in which the TV characters were called to rescue those in need. The second section is a play on the Gibraltar National Song "Gibraltar, Gibraltar, The Rock on which I stand.”

