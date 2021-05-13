Largely satisfied with outcome of meeting with Chief Minister

Open Your Eyes {OYE} has explained to its members they are largely satisfied with the outcome of the meeting with the Chief Minister, where a number of issues of concern to many members and numerous other people in Gibraltar were put to Mr Picardo.

There were 6 agenda items discussed with the Chief Minister during a meeting that lasted over two hours and where there was a clear exchange of views and opinions which generated detailed explanations, including in-depth discussions on some of the subjects raised.They say they successfully put across to the Chief Minister the concerns of its members and although the group would have wished to have reported a more positive outcome concerning some of the issues, the meeting at 6 Convent Place achieved some encouraging and positive agreements on specific matters on the agenda.They also highlight that the Chief Minister displayed a high level of interest, understanding and even concern regarding certain items and points raised, to the extent and importantly, that the CM intends to take some of the points and issues raised to the next cabinet meeting to discuss and action with his ministers.

