 Thursday, May 13, 2021 - 09:03
Pupils at school forum talk openly to Police Commissioner

The Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger joined officers at Bayside School yesterday to discuss issues affecting youngsters in Gibraltar.


Pupils were invited to the hour-long forum where they were encouraged to talk openly about a range of topics including anti-social behaviour, drug taking and personal safety.
Officers from the RGP’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have held weekly talks in schools over the past few months – but this is the first time the Commissioner has attended.

