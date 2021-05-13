Pupils at school forum talk openly to Police Commissioner

Pupils were invited to the hour-long forum where they were encouraged to talk openly about a range of topics including anti-social behaviour, drug taking and personal safety.Officers from the RGP’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have held weekly talks in schools over the past few months – but this is the first time the Commissioner has attended.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

13-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR