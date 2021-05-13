Father and daughter charged with Money Laundering offences:

The police add that Kyra Azzopardi, 29, of Mid Harbours Estate and her father John Azzopardi, 68, of Crutchetts Ramp, were charged with a number of Money Laundering offences.Their arrests were related to a £200,000 luxury vessel named ‘Sunrays,’ which was seized by MLIU detectives in Ocean Village in July last year, said police, who further add that an investigation showed that the 11.47 metre-long vessel had been purchased through a third party.

