Union accuses Ministry of Health over doctors’ issue

Sam Hennessy, Regional Officer for Unite Gibraltar said: “The union is appalled at the way the Ministry of Health has manipulated information to lay the blame at the foot of frontline workers instead of taking ownership of their own failings in transitioning back into normality post COVID-19. The press release issued by the Ministry of Health did not account for the fact that staff who were deployed to other areas were not provided with any backfill for clinical sessions. Therefore naturally this causes greater strains on availability of appointments. We believe it is unfair that staff who have given their complete dedication to the community in the biggest health crisis in living memory are now scapegoated publically to provide cover for Ministerial interference in the Gibraltar Health Authority.

