WHO’S WHO IN THE RGP

Policeman in Boogie Woogie mood!
The recent video clip of PC Steve Peach playing boogie-woogie piano went viral so he was an obvious choice to be this week’s featured officer.
‘That video was just a fluke,’ said Steve. ‘We had gone to St Joseph’s First School to talk to the kids about Online Safety and I saw the piano sitting in the corner of the room. It just seemed a good way of getting the kids’ attention so I just played a few bars of boogie-woogie and someone filmed it. The last time I looked, that video clip had been viewed around 15,000 times on Facebook!’
As a young boy growing up in south east London, Steve wasn’t sure whether he wanted to be a policeman or a musician.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
14-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR