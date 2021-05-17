IN FULL: Everything received about the GBC incident
Their latest statement on the grant of access to GBC to St Bernard’s Hospital in January is full of inaccuracies and their approach is as reprehensible as it is irresponsible, says the Government.
It is deeply saddening that the GSD have chosen to make a political football of such a sensitive matter without the full knowledge of the facts and without bothering to seek a private or public explanation from the Government and instead assuming that they know the facts.
In fact, the Government has at every stage acted in good faith, in the interests first and foremost of patient care and seeking to provide the maximum access to all media to information and whatever other resources have been available.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
17-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Companies importing their own power generating equipment
- Land your name on Mars
- WOMAN OF THE WEEK: Yalta Pons
- Centenary of Royal British Legion
- IN FULL: Everything received about the GBC incident
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Motion before Spanish Senate calls for joint sovereignty leading to full Spanish sovereignty