IN FULL: Everything received about the GBC incident

The Opposition, as usual, have shot from the hip in a cynical and calculated manner on the question of whether media access should have been allowed inside the hospital at the height of the pandemic.

Their latest statement on the grant of access to GBC to St Bernard’s Hospital in January is full of inaccuracies and their approach is as reprehensible as it is irresponsible, says the Government.It is deeply saddening that the GSD have chosen to make a political football of such a sensitive matter without the full knowledge of the facts and without bothering to seek a private or public explanation from the Government and instead assuming that they know the facts.In fact, the Government has at every stage acted in good faith, in the interests first and foremost of patient care and seeking to provide the maximum access to all media to information and whatever other resources have been available.

17-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR