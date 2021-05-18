Youth Service Wellness Workshop

Qualified Drama Therapist Nyree Robinson & Holistic Wellness coach in training Bianca Yeo, in conjunction with the Gibraltar Youth Service, recently delivered a workshop to youth club users on how to manage emotions and feelings more effectively.

The fun and fast-paced workshop provided those present an informative and theoretical knowledge on the Polyvagal Nerve system, which provided an insight into how the body and mind work and how we react to certain situations.

