Gibraltar in European Scrutiny Committee

Lord Frost was asked: I'd like to change the focus of the discussion to Gibraltar for a few moments. Clearly, last year, the framework for a new treaty was agreed. When he gave some evidence in the House of Lords in January, the Chief Minister thought that negotiations could be completed within six months, yet the European Commission hasn't actually sought approval for its own negotiating position yet.

Can you let the Committee have your thoughts on when you expect negotiations for that treaty to begin, what you think the delay has been and what HM Government's main objectives will be within that negotiation?Lord Frost: Yes, so, as you say, a political agreement was reached right at the end of last year and things are operating on a sort of ad hoc basis around that agreement in Gibraltar.

