As the referendum campaign gets under way

Things are beginning to hot up as the abortion referendum campaign gets under way. This is a sensitive issue, the Vote No campaigners were saying yesterday to Save the Babies, and vote No to abortion. The day before, the Vote Yes campaigners were saying that 'we finally have the opportunity to right a historical wrong.'

Yesterday we published a long statement from the Vote Yes, now the Vote No have issued their side of the story.We look forward to the opportunity to engage with our community about why they should vote No on 24th June, said Karenza Morillo, adding that as the abortion referendum campaign gets underway, the Save Babies Vote No campaign has said they welcome the opportunity to put forward the pro-life position in the coming weeks.

