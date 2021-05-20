Gibraltar ready to welcome back cruise ships

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port has announced that Gibraltar is now ready to welcome back cruise ships, their passengers and their crew. The Port of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Tourist Board have continued to work proactively during this pandemic to support the cruise industry.

These efforts were recognised by MedCruise during the second edition of the Association’s awards where Gibraltar was named as the “Western Mediterranean Med-Cruise port showing the greatest commitment during the pandemic”.Minister Vijay Daryanani said: “With the necessary safety protocols now in place, I am pleased to announce that Gibraltar is now ready to welcome back cruise ships. I have been discussing the resumption of cruise calls now for a while with cruise executives and we have worked hard to ensure that we can make this happen.

20-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR