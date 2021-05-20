Danza Academy top dancer award at Global Dance Open and 4th Outstanding School

Danza competed in an online World Event over the weekend with great success. The Competition saw hundreds of dancers from 96 schools, nearly 700 routines and the participation of 35 countries including U.S.A., Australia. Canada, Brazil, England, Spain and Portugal.

Danza coveted one of the 5 Top Dancer Awards and was ranked the 4th Top Out Standing School. Gibraltar placed 2nd in the country ranking.12yr old Lili Murphy was awarded the Top Dancer Award for her piece 'Lay by Your Side' choreographed by Anne Marie Gomez. Lili scored the highest mark over the two first days of the Competition, an amazing 97.3 per cent (together with soloists from Canada and Brazil) and the highest score of the 1st Gala. Lili scored the highest Solo Lyrical Score and was awarded one of the 5 Top Dancer Awards which had a monetary bursary.

