WHERE DOES THAT LEAVE GIBRALTAR AND THE UK?

As Gibraltar surfaces in EU debate, a senior official speaks of the excellent working relationship between the EU Commission and Spain:
In deliberations in the joint commission for the EU, Spanish representatives were making points.
The vice president of international relations for the EU said:
"And I know of course that in this context there is also the issue which is very often discussed, the issue of Gibraltar. And of course we have been following very closely the agreement between Spain and the UK on this very important issue and we are working as closely as possible to make sure that there would be a proper follow up to that agreement and I’m very glad that we have that openness, that closeness and excellent working relationship between the Commission and the Spanish Government.
