From the PANORAMA archives

The Algeria earthquake caused problems to some of Gibraltar’s international communications services, with Gibtelecom saying yesterday morning that its International Private Leased Circuit customers had been badly affected with the loss of service on both the FLAG and SEAMEWE-3 cable consortiums.

As Gibtelecom pays the consortiums for restoration facilities, Gibtelecom is using its best endeavours to get the capacity restored via other routes. However, the earthquake has affected most of the cable consortiums using the Mediterranean basin and the prospects for a rapid restoration are not good, it said.

May 2003

