The Rock is now at the end of a very long road

How about that? Not that Spain`s mentality is stuck in the past! This is the problem, that they acknowledge everyone`s failings except their own.Sr. Matutes went on to say that sovereignty had acquired a new meaning, because of the process of European construction and decentralisation, which had characterized the construction of a democratic Spanish state, composed of autonomies based on the 1978 constitution. Try and get your head around that! Insisting that “sovereignty as a legal and historical right was still the same, and that was what Spain’s claim related to.Adding that “undertakings entered into by the British crown with regard to `the wishes` of the people of Gibraltar, was not legally binding in Spain. He ended as always in the manner of a threat when stating that if no solution was found, Spain would have to continue to prevent Gibraltar from existing and prospering at the expense of Spain; as incredible as it may sound; and warned that the maintenance of the status quo would certainly mean Spain’s continued vigilance in counteracting moves to separate Gibraltar from British cover. Since that was incompatible with the status of the colony in international law.This perhaps is what Margallo alluded to when Brexit was declared, and he likewise believed that the supposed separation of Gibraltar from British cover would come to be. Maybe this train of thought was helped by the words of Philip Hammond when he said that brexit would impair the Uk`s ability to defend Gibraltar.

