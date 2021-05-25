Scam targets GIB Bank customers with fake emails

A scam using fake emails is targeting customers of Gibraltar International Bank again. Customers are receiving authentic-looking spoof emails that appear to be from the bank inviting customers to click on a link. After clicking on the link customers are taken to a fake page where scammers then ask for their banking details.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Goodson, who works in the RGP’s Fraud Squad, said it was important for people to be aware of this latest scam.He said: “The bank would never ask you to click on a link and ask for personal information. We’d like to remind the general public that they should refrain from giving away personal information online. Scams requesting personal information will often use fake or cloned websites to fool the victim into thinking they are corresponding with a genuine company, when in fact they are giving personal information to criminals who will then use this information to access the victim’s funds.

