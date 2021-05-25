Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 25th May 2021
Total tests done: 250,408
Test results pending: 54
Test results received: 250,354
Confirmed cases: 4290 (+3)
Active cases: 3 (3: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4192 (+0)
Self-isolation: 66
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 55,859 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 2 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 were close contacts of existing active cases.
25-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR