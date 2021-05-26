Screaming and shouting on the buses

Once again the theme of screaming, crops into yet another different scenario. On our way to the Ince`s Hall, we decided to get a bus that would leave us just outside the theatre.

As we approached the number two bus we saw a group of young children who were making quite a racket and were in the queue. We also noticed that the empty bus had its doors closed.We approached the side of the bus driver who was looking down at his telephone and knocked on his window to catch his attention. We asked why the bus was closed and he said that he could not let the children in because they were creating such a racquet and he wanted a bit of peace and quiet.

