Manchester United XI vs Villarreal: Predicted lineup, latest team news, Europa League Final squad, injury list

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is running out of time to return for the Europa League Final against Villarreal.
Maguire sustained ankle ligament damage during United’s 3-1 win at Aston Villa on May 9, and has been sidelined since then.
The centre-back missed United’s final game of the season at Wolves on Sunday, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offered a realistic assessment that he is unlikely to be ready to play against Villarreal in Gdansk tonight.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
26-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR