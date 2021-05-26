Freedom of Information Act comes into force next week, says Deputy CM

Freedom of Information Act comes into force in Gibraltar for the first time ever next week. The legal and administrative framework that the legislation will bring about will be open to evaluation and amendment as the practical effects of the operation of the new law are monitored going forward.
Requests for information will be open to any Gibraltar resident who is aged 18 years or over. An initial charge of £10 will be levied per request. There will be no additional cost for tracing, compiling and supplying the information where this is calculated to be £100 or less.
A Freedom of Information portal will be added to the e-services section of the Government website www.gibraltar.gov.gi
