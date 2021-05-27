Minister meets with parents of children at St Martin’s School

The Minister for Education, John Cortes, has met with representatives of parents of children at St Martin’s School, as part of a series of regular meetings where a wide range of matters are discussed, including work on developing a Gibraltar Special Educational Needs Strategy.

The meeting followed another encounter several weeks ago with the Chief Minister and is in advance of a further meeting with the Chief Minister arranged for next week. The plan is to develop and agree a strategy which will ensure that pupils and former pupils from St Martin’s are afforded joined-up care by all relevant agencies.

27-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR