Are you a humanist?

by CATHERINE NUZA On the 21st June every year humanists around the world celebrate their values and views. Being a controversial group it creates a strong contrast to others; especially ones built around religion. So what is humanist day all about and what does it mean?

A humanist doesn’t believe in any God and they completely reject the idea of one at all. Spirits are out of the question as they don’t accept the existence of supernatural beings either. Another name for a humanist is an agnostic or atheist. Certain religions hold strong beliefs like the idea of an afterlife but humanists’ don’t. It makes the complete focus of their attention fall on each day as it comes. They try to enjoy what it has to offer and seek happiness.

