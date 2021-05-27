IN PERSPECTIVE - Hope for paws in Gibraltar

We take a look at a new local charity today named Hope for Paws. I caught up with Paula Costa, to discuss the initiatives of the charity and everything surrounding it. The charity was first registered on the 5th of March 2021 so they haven’t been caught in the midst of the pandemic.

Despite that their team has been involved with rescue dogs and shelters for a numbers of years, and last year was the busiest one yet.She believes that one of the main difficulties they faces was that many shelters they would help were located in Spain and that link had to come to a standstill when border restrictions came into effect after the national lockdown .

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR