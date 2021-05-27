ELABORATE SCAM: Five persons assist Police and over £3,000 recovered

The RGP’s Economic Crime Unit is currently investigating various email ‘phishing’ attacks which have resulted in the theft of funds from local bank accounts.

On Tuesday, 5 local persons were assisting police with their enquiries and over £3000 in cash was recovered.Police say this is an elaborate scam in which the bank’s customers are sent phishing emails. When these emails are opened, customers are directed to a fake website where they are asked for their online banking details, including passwords.

27-05-21 PANORAMA GIBRALTAR