ELABORATE SCAM: Five persons assist Police and over £3,000 recovered

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, May 27, 2021 - 10:17

The RGP’s Economic Crime Unit is currently investigating various email ‘phishing’ attacks which have resulted in the theft of funds from local bank accounts.


On Tuesday, 5 local persons were assisting police with their enquiries and over £3000 in cash was recovered.
Police say this is an elaborate scam in which the bank’s customers are sent phishing emails. When these emails are opened, customers are directed to a fake website where they are asked for their online banking details, including passwords.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR