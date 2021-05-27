Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 27th May 2021
Total tests done: 252,620
Test results pending: 97
Test results received: 252,523
Confirmed cases: 4292 (+2)
Active cases: 4 (4: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4192 (+0)
Self-isolation: 77
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 56,855 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 2 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 were close contacts of existing active cases.
27-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR