Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 4 (4: residents, 0: visitors)Recovered cases: 4192 (+0)Self-isolation: 77Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 56,855 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 2 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 were close contacts of existing active cases.

27-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR