Significant COVID threat remains in Gibraltar,

particularly with the new variant of the virus, says GHA
COVID-19 and in particular the new variants of the virus, remain a significant threat to the community and while the GHA is actively moving to greater easing of restrictions, the priority will always be to protect patients, staff and other visitors with continued measures such as temperature checking and full PPE, says the Gibraltar Heath Authority, so that while some easing takes place, the problem remains.
In line with the future easing of COVID restrictions across Gibraltar, the following changes to visiting hospital are now in place:
• Visiting will remain limited to 2 named designated visitors per inpatient for the duration of their inpatient hospital stay, and only 1 of the designated visitors will be permitted during the allocated visiting hours per day.
01-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR