Bank holiday surge at the port

Usmanov is also the second richest man living in UK, owning a Tudor Mansion in a 300 acre estate in Surrey and a Regency villa in London the oligarch holds a substantial stake in Arsenal FC. The man is as interesting as his 'boat'!DILBAR at 15,916 GTonnes with beam of 25 metres across seven decks, at time of launch 2016, was considered the largest bespoke Superyacht by volume if not by length. Steel hull with aluminium superstructure, she has a classic design profile in Ivory with bronze accents while her lavish spectacular interior uses rare and exclusive luxury metals. Her dining areas are sublimely elegant. She can accommodate 24 guests in 12 staterooms and a crew of 96 in 53 cabins, and Special features include the largest onboard swimming pool of 25metres, and two helipads, lifts, tenders, Spa, steam room, gym and water toys.

