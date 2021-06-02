Gibraltar’s new mayor and deputy

The ceremony was opened by John Gonçalves who said that being mayor of Gibraltar had been ‘the greatest honour’ he has ever received. He spoke about the unforgettable memories that he has had over his course of time in office despite the obstacle of the pandemic that affected us all.His activities as mayor ranged from representing Gibraltar at the Strait Games in Algeciras to confirming the freedom of the city to Adolfo Canepa. He gave thanks to all the people that have worked with him in his time as Mayor; he specially thanked Fabian Picardo for allowing him to become the first Mayor of Gibraltar which was neither born in Gibraltar nor British at birth.The Chief Minister then spoke about the difficulty of pandemic and how well John Gonçalves had coped despite the circumstances we faced. He spoke about how Covid-19 halted a lot of cultural events that John Gonçalves had planned, yet his work was praised due to the fact that as soon as he had been able to get back to doing the stuff, he did so.

