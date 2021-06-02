Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 7 (5: residents, 2: visitors)Recovered cases: 4194 (+1)Self-isolation: 34Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 57,696 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.

02-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR