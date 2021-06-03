Unite concerned over insecure contracts in the Care Agency

Unite the union said yesterday that the quantity of and continued reliance on insecure contracts within the Care Agency is not benefitting staff, service users, the families of service users or the employer.

Unite Gibraltar said: “The union is appalled in the quantity of short fixed term contracts that continue to be utilised within the Care Agency. Employees have been subjected to short term renewals and terminations of their contracts which has led to them being in a state of constant financial insecurity. This type of employment practice is not helpful to supporting both staff and the service users they look after, it also causes anxiety for the families of the service users, disrupts continuity of care and undermines the vitally important role that the Care Agency plays.

03-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR