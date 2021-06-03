National Day rally will again be virtual event

The Government and the Self-Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) have agreed with regret that there should not be a “live” political rally at Casemates this National Day. The event will again take place virtually and on our television screens instead.
This decision, which has not been taken lightly, needed to be made now in order to avoid the detailed planning and organisation that would need to happen for an event of this magnitude.
03-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR