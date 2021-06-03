Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 3rd June 2021
Total tests done: 257,580
Test results pending: 47
Test results received: 257,533
Confirmed cases: 4299 (+1)
Active cases: 7 (5: residents, 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4194 (+0)
Self-isolation: 30
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 57,989 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
03-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR