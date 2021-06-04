Letter to Chief Minister calls for complaints of homophobia in social media to be investigated by the Commissioner of Police

 Friday, June 4, 2021 - 08:54

Dear Fabian,
The opening of the month with the Minister for Equality's announcement of the marking of LGBT Pride was well-received by the community at large.

The lighting up of Moorish Castle with the rainbow colours (as indeed previously undertaken by Government on earlier occasions) was taken as a welcome sign of inclusion and normality in a country that, yes, 'prides' itself on our ability to live together in peace.
Unfortunately, this good feeling has too quickly grown negative; in the first place, by the very short-lived raising of a rainbow flag at the frontier with its Commonwealth Flag replacement. The latter, of course, is not limited to a marking within a specific time frame in the year.

