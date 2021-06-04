Letter to Chief Minister calls for complaints of homophobia in social media to be investigated by the Commissioner of Police
The lighting up of Moorish Castle with the rainbow colours (as indeed previously undertaken by Government on earlier occasions) was taken as a welcome sign of inclusion and normality in a country that, yes, 'prides' itself on our ability to live together in peace.
Unfortunately, this good feeling has too quickly grown negative; in the first place, by the very short-lived raising of a rainbow flag at the frontier with its Commonwealth Flag replacement. The latter, of course, is not limited to a marking within a specific time frame in the year.
