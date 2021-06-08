SUPERYACHT SIREN BUNKER CALL AT GIBRALTAR

This 73.5 metre Custom Superyacht SIREN was last built by Nobiskrug, Hamburg shipyards and last refitted in 2013. It’s owned by David and Simon Reuben, Indian born - of Baghdadi parents, British billionaire businessmen are reported to be the second richest family in the UK.

The brothers started out in scrap metal and carpets, then moved into property in UK and USA and later into metals, mining and technology. SIREN is valued at over $70 million.With beautiful furnishings her sumptuous vast interior is designed to flow into the spacious outdoor amenities areas. Superb contemporary interior for 12 guests offers five guest cabins and a main deck master suite that incorporates a foldaway double bed with wide sea views over a fold-down terrace, she carries a compliment of 18 crew.

08-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR