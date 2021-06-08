Fuel Containers Seized

A number of fuel containers have been seized by RGP officers at two locations over the weekend. In the first incident at 2200hrs on Friday evening, officers stopped two vehicles on Waterport Road, which contained 5 fuel containers filled with 44 litres of fuel.

The two vehicles, one Spanish and one Gibraltarian, were seized together with the fuel.A 34-year-old Spaniard was arrested on Suspicion of Carrying Dangerous Goods by Road. An investigation is ongoing.In a second incident on Saturday, a member of the public reported that someone was storing full containers on a residential roof top in the centre of town.

