The Royal Navy’s most powerful attack submarine now in Gibraltar

*Report put together by JOE GARCIA from official information The Astute-class nuclear-powered submarine is currently berthed at the South Mole, and from a distance, it is hardly visible, yet it represents the largest, most advanced and most powerful attack submarines operated by the Royal Navy.

Seven Astute-class submarines are to be built, with the Astute having been the first, commissioned in May 2014. After the Astute came the Ambush, then the Artful (now in Gibraltar) with the Audacious, Anson, Agamemnon and Agincourt being under construction or on line.The new Astute-class has not been without incident. On 22 October 2010, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that Astute had "run into difficulties" off the Isle of Skye while on trials, after eyewitnesses reported the submarine had run aground a few miles from the Skye Bridge.There were no reports of injuries.

08-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR