Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 8th June 2021
Total tests done: 261,069
Test results pending: 22
Test results received: 261,016
Confirmed cases: 4302 (+2)
Active cases: 7 (4: residents, 3 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 4199 (+0)
Self-isolation: 22
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 58,779 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Today’s new resident case is a vaccinated adult aged between 40 and 45.
