Election of new chairman for Finance Centre Council

Barrister Nick Cruz is the new Chairman of the Gibraltar Finance Centre Council (“GFCC”) having been elected unanimously at a meeting of the GFCC on 8th June. Marc Ellul, who served as its Chairman for an unprecedented three year term, stepped down that same day but, to ensure continuity in what is a challenging time, was voted in as Vice-Chairman.

The GFCC say it is an important body which was established in 1996 with the object of promoting the economic interests of Gibraltar by developing the finance centre. Representatives of all of Gibraltar’s financial services industry associations are members of the GFCC which meets regularly with the Minister for Commerce, Finance Centre Department Government officials and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (“FSC”). The GFCC has a significant role in shaping finance centre policy and legislation.

