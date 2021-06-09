Old police building refurbished, but not for the RGP

The old police station has been refurbished - but it will not be reopening as a much-needed city centre police service. At present there is what is known as the central police station in Casemates, that closes at 6pm daily, at 2.30pm on Saturdays and it doesn't open on Sundays.
The official opening of the refurbished Old Police Station Building and Deloitte’s new offices in Irish Town, by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, takes place next Tuesday.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
09-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR