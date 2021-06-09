Following concern by parents, Police say they support safe online gaming seminars

A number of free online seminars on how children can stay safe whilst playing online games are being organised this month. It follows concerns by parents and guardians that children are spending too much time online as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

As a result, the Royal Gibraltar Police have teamed up with the UK’s Get Safe Online campaign to help promote the initiative.According to Get Safe Online, around seven in ten children aged 5 to 15 regularly played games online in 2020 (source UK OFCOM).A panel of experts will be speaking on key issues including family gaming, psychology, gaming risk and finance.A spokesman for Get Safe Online, said: “Most experts agree that playing online games can have many beneficial effects to our children, developing key cognitive, motor and life skills and encouraging them to keep abreast of the latest technology.

