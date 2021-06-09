Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 9th June 2021
Total tests done: 261,858
Test results pending: 26
Test results received: 261,808
Confirmed cases: 4304 (+2)
Active cases: 9 (6: residents, 3 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 4199 (+0)
Self-isolation: 26
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 59,118 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 2 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contacts of an existing active case.
There are two new resident cases today. The first is a vaccinated adult aged 20-25 and the second is a vaccinated adult aged 25-30.
